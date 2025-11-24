Motorist hits man and woman in St. Paul crosswalk; 1 critically injured

A 75-year-old woman is in critical condition and a man is recovering after they were hit by a motorist while on a crosswalk in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Dale Street and Summit Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Police said the 22-year-old motorist was driving his vehicle southbound on Dale Street and turning onto Summit Avenue when they hit the man, 74, and woman.

According to officials, the woman was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition on Monday afternoon. The man suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said the two pedestrians had the right of way when they were hit crossing Summit Avenue.

The driver was cooperative at the scene and, according to police, was not under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.