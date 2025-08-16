Motorcyclist killed in crash leaves lasting mark on Pine County community, loved ones say

A community comes together to remember Rocky 'Rock' Bodell

A community comes together to remember Rocky 'Rock' Bodell

A community comes together to remember Rocky 'Rock' Bodell

Loved ones of a Minnesota man killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday are mourning. Family and friends gathered on Friday to celebrate the life of Rocky Bodell, who was known as the "rock" of Rock Creek.

The sound of Harley motorcycles is a reminder of someone whose impact was fierce.

"It's a big hole. I'm not sure how our neighborhood's gonna go on," said Annie Johnson, a friend of Bodell.

Some knew him as a father, grandfather, brother, significant other and friend.

"He would talk to anybody and would never judge you," said Lynette Kuzel, another friend.

Brandie Christiansen, who also knew Bodell, added, "He was just someone who might've been 70, but lived like he was 20 or 30."

Bodell was traveling on his motorcycle near Frederic, Wisconsin, on Sunday when his vehicle collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck.

"He was the epicenter of Rock Creek," said Gavin Olson, Bodell's cousin.

Rock Creek is a town of nearly 1,100 just north of Rush City, Minnesota. Olson gathered with others who loved him before Friday's Celebration of Life. He says they had a father-son relationship, and says he always lived larger than life.

"We're going to think about you every single day when you're not around, and you should've been ... those are going to be tough," said Olson.

The memories of Bodell being the community ringleader, working around the zip code and owning Rocky's H20 Softeners and Repair won't go away.

"My 40th birthday, he created this hot tub hayride for us, the entire neighborhood," said Johnson.

"His shop was always open," said Lisa Morris, Bodell's sister.

Loved ones say he was always where the party started and ended. Something the entire neighborhood will miss.

"It's hard to talk about it," said Kuzel, who knows his impact reached many.

"He was our rock of Rock Creek," said Johnson.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.