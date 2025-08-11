Minnesota motorcyclist killed in western Wisconsin crash

St. Paul still recovering from cyberattack, and more headlines

St. Paul still recovering from cyberattack, and more headlines

St. Paul still recovering from cyberattack, and more headlines

A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in a crash with a truck pulling a trailer in western Wisconsin on Sunday.

The two vehicles were going in opposite directions on County Highway I at 90th Street near Frederic when the crash occurred, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The trailer turned over while the truck was going around a curve, the patrol said, and crossed into the opposite lane, hitting the motorcyclist. He died at the scene. The patrol identified him as 70-year-old Rodney Bodell of Rush City, Minnesota.

The 38-year-old man from Webster, Wisconsin, who was driving the truck was not hurt.

The patrol is investigating the crash.