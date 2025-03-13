Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brooklyn Park crash; Highway 610 westbound temporarily closed

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash that shut down a Twin Cities metro highway for hours Thursday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:35 p.m. in the area of Highway 610 and Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park.

As a result of the crash, Highway 610 westbound is closed to all traffic. It is anticipated to reopen around 10 p.m.

The state patrol says a motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle, which then struck the back of a pick-up truck.

The motorcyclist is reported to have suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the incident remains open, but the Minnesota State Patrol did say that alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

