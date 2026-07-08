Man accused in Feeding Our Future scheme added to FBI's "most wanted fraudsters"

The FBI has added a man charged in the Feeding Our Future scheme to its "most wanted fraudsters" list.

Fahad Mohamed Nur was charged in 2022 with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering, according to a federal indictment. The FBI on Wednesday said a reward of up to $150,000 is available for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

Prosecutors said Nur received more than $5 million in fraudulent federal funds meant to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic while operating a purported vendor and food supplier called The Produce.

Nur fled the United States in January 2022, according to the indictment, and the FBI said a federal warrant for his arrest was issued in September of that year.

Anyone with information about Nur is asked to contact the FBI.

In May, the ringleader of the Feeding Our Future scheme, Aimee Bock, was sentenced to more than 41 years in prison. She has appealed her conviction and sentence.

Dozens of others have been convicted in connection with what prosecutors have called the largest pandemic fraud case in the country.