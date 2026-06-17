Feeding Our Future ringleader Aimee Bock challenges conviction and 500-month sentence in federal appeal

Aimee Bock, the Minneapolis woman convicted as the ringleader of the $250 million Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud scheme, has filed an appeal of her conviction and four-decade prison sentence, according to court documents filed June 16.

Bock appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, challenging both her conviction and the sentence imposed by Judge Nancy E. Brasel on June 5.

The 500-month sentence came after a jury found Bock guilty on multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. Brasel also ordered Bock to repay nearly $243 million to the federal government.

Prosecutors described the case as the largest pandemic fraud scheme in the country, saying Bock diverted tens of millions in federal money intended to feed hungry children.

"Aimee Bock didn't participate in fraud; she orchestrated it, profited on it," Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Kline said at sentencing.

Aimee Bock during her sentencing hearing on May 21, 2026. Cedric Hohnstadt

Before handing down the sentence, Brasel said Bock "acted as a gatekeeper" and "had an integral role in planning the scheme." The judge also said Bock lied on the stand during her trial.

Prosecutors had sought a 50-year sentence, citing what they described as a lack of accountability and remorse, as well as allegations that Bock leaked protected documents while in custody. Court filings say Bock used recorded jail calls to instruct her son to send case-related documents to political figures and media outlets. A judge called those actions "really disturbing" during a hearing in April.

At her sentencing, Bock addressed the court directly.

"I don't have the words to express just how horrible I feel," she said. "I know I'm responsible. It's never been my goal to shift responsibility. I understand I failed to protect the program I was supposed to protect."

Her attorney, Kenneth Udoibok, argued her conduct amounted to "a case of gross negligence" rather than intentional wrongdoing.

Court records indicate that trial transcripts spanning the extensive jury proceedings have been ordered as part of the appellate process.

Dozens of others have also been convicted in connection with the Feeding Our Future scheme.