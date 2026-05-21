Feeding Our Future fraud ringleader Aimee Bock set to be sentenced Thursday

Aimee Bock, the convicted ringleader of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in Minnesota, is set to be sentenced Thursday.

Last year, a jury found Bock guilty on multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. Prosecutors said she orchestrated the largest pandemic fraud case in the country, which diverted tens of millions in government money meant to feed hungry children.

In January, Bock told CBS News she wished she "could go back and do things differently, stop things, catch things."

"I believed we were doing everything in our power to protect the program," Bock said.

Aimee Bock U.S. Attorney's Office

Prosecutors had asked the court for a 50-year sentence, saying the scandal "has done great damage to the state." In addition to citing an alleged lack of accountability and remorse on Bock's part, prosecutors pointed to accusations Bock leaked protected documents while in custody.

Court filings say Bock used recorded jail calls to instruct her son to send documents tied to the case to political figures and media outlets. Prosecutors say some of the leaked materials involved protected witness information, among other things.

A judge called her actions "really disturbing" during a hearing in April. WCCO spoke with Kenneth Udoibok, Bock's defense attorney, after those allegations came out.

"Some of you have heard Aimee talk about this at trial, she believes that there is more to the story, that more people are out there that the government should look at, and she's willing to help," Udoibok said.

Dozens of others have been convicted in connection with the Feeding Our Future scheme.

This story will be updated.