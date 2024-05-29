Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigators identify Morrison County deputy who used knife on man suspected of DWI

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Suspect hurt by knife in fight with deputy in central Minnesota
Suspect hurt by knife in fight with deputy in central Minnesota 00:25

PIERZ, Minn. — Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the Morrison County deputy who seriously injured a man during a traffic stop gone wrong over the weekend.

Investigators say deputy Axel Lange pulled over a 33-year-old man from Rice for speeding and suspected driving while intoxicated around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 25 in Pierz Township.

After administering a field sobriety test, the BCA says Lange told the man he was under arrest for DWI. When attempting to place the man in handcuffs, he allegedly resisted and pulled away from Lange.

The man tried to reach for the deputy's gun during a "more than five minute scuffle," according to the BCA.

Lange used a knife on the man after telling him to let go of his gun. The BCA says he used his knife since he could not draw his firearm.

The man was transported to the hospital for his wounds and remains there in stable condition.

The BCA is reviewing video from Lange's body camera and squad as part of its ongoing investigation.

Lange has six years of law enforcement experience and is on critical incident leave.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 6:26 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.