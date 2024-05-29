Investigators identify Morrison County deputy who used knife on man suspected of DWI

Suspect hurt by knife in fight with deputy in central Minnesota

PIERZ, Minn. — Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the Morrison County deputy who seriously injured a man during a traffic stop gone wrong over the weekend.

Investigators say deputy Axel Lange pulled over a 33-year-old man from Rice for speeding and suspected driving while intoxicated around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 25 in Pierz Township.

After administering a field sobriety test, the BCA says Lange told the man he was under arrest for DWI. When attempting to place the man in handcuffs, he allegedly resisted and pulled away from Lange.

The man tried to reach for the deputy's gun during a "more than five minute scuffle," according to the BCA.

Lange used a knife on the man after telling him to let go of his gun. The BCA says he used his knife since he could not draw his firearm.

The man was transported to the hospital for his wounds and remains there in stable condition.

The BCA is reviewing video from Lange's body camera and squad as part of its ongoing investigation.

Lange has six years of law enforcement experience and is on critical incident leave.