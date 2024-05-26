Watch CBS News
Man seriously hurt by knife in struggle with Morrison County deputy near Pierz, sheriff says

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

PIERZ, Minn. — A man was seriously hurt by a knife late Saturday night amid a struggle with a central Minnesota deputy.

The Morrison County Sheriff's office says it happened during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. on Highway 25 in Pierz Township, located just south of Pierz.

A deputy pulled a man over for "speed and suspicion of driving under the influence," the sheriff's office said, and a "struggle ensued" after he failed the field sobriety test and was going to be arrested.

The man was "injured with a knife" in the struggle and was airlifted to a hospital. It's not clear if it was his knife or the deputy's.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now leading the investigation into this "use of force incident," according to the sheriff's office, and a video of the encounter is now in the bureau's possession.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 8:59 AM CDT

