More sunshine, warmer temperatures to end weekend

NEXT Weather: 10:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 6, 2025

Minnesotans will enjoy Sunday's sunshine and warmer temperatures, with a slight breeze throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach the mid-50s in the afternoon.

There will be chances for spotted showers this evening, but most of the state will stay dry.

The dry front will drop overnight temperatures into the 20s, with Monday's highs expected to be about 40 degrees, a significant cool-down from weekend temperatures.

Looking ahead to next week, there looks to be a mid-week warming trend, and highs will reach the 60s towards the end of the week.

There will be a chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but the forecast doesn't indicate a major impact.