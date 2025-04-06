Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

More sunshine, warmer temperatures to end weekend

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 10:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 6, 2025
NEXT Weather: 10:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 6, 2025 03:45

Minnesotans will enjoy Sunday's sunshine and warmer temperatures, with a slight breeze throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach the mid-50s in the afternoon.

There will be chances for spotted showers this evening, but most of the state will stay dry.

The dry front will drop overnight temperatures into the 20s, with Monday's highs expected to be about 40 degrees, a significant cool-down from weekend temperatures.

Looking ahead to next week, there looks to be a mid-week warming trend, and highs will reach the 60s towards the end of the week.

There will be a chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but the forecast doesn't indicate a major impact.

Adam Del Rosso
adam-sm-1.jpg

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.