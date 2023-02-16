More birds are opting to winter in Minnesota than in previous years, scientists say

More birds are opting to winter in Minnesota than in previous years

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Winters in Minnesota can be tough on animals, but these days some are more willing to stick around than in the past.

These days at Sucker Lake Regional Park in Vadnais Heights, swans aren't the only birds you'll find when the weather gets cold.

It's not unusual to see some ducks this time of year, but if you think you've seen more than in recent Minnesota winters, you're right.

"We're finding more birds wintering in Minnesota - things like robins and mallards, than what we would have 50 years ago. Those numbers continue to increase," said Dale Gentry.

Gentry is an ornithologist with the National Audubon Society. He studies birds in Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri. He said ducks and other waterfowl can handle the cold, but head south during the winter to find more food. Weather events in the southern states may be impacting their traditional food source.

"What we are seeing are some extreme weather events. So we are getting these really extreme ice storms in Texas," said Gentry. "All the insects are in hiding. If the ice freezes over, they are stuck and they are going to have to become nomadic and go somewhere else where they can find food."

For a number of flocks, that means back in Minnesota. Gentry said as long as ducks can find open water, they can survive. But he believes the migration change could also be a sign of the times. Research shows that in the springtime, robins are returning to Minnesota about 12 days earlier than they did in the mid-90's.

"We do think climate is part of that. Our winters are still pretty wintery, but not as extreme as they used to be," said Gentry. "The change in climate makes the birds have to adapt."

Gentry said that the vast majority of ducks, geese and robins still prefer to head south for the winter.

To see the bird migration explorer, click here. You can also click here to learn more about migration.