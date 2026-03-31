Police searching for Moorhead teen who has been missing for over a month

Police in Moorhead, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy they say has been missing for over a month.

The Moorhead Police Department says Colton Long Jr. was last seen on Feb. 23 wearing a black coat, blue sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Colton Long Jr. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Long is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Long's whereabouts is asked to call 701-451-7660.