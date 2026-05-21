Moorhead parents arrested after child handed out THC candy at school, police say

A Minnesota mother and father may face felony drug charges after police say their child brought THC candy to school earlier this week.

Moorhead police say it happened Monday at Horizon Middle School. The child allegedly gave the candy to a dozen classmates. It's unclear whether the students knew the candy was laced.

Multiple students reported being sick, and two were taken to an area hospital. All are expected to be OK.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the family's residence Tuesday and found "suspected THC products in the form of flower, cartridges, and wax, along with psychedelic mushrooms and large amounts of cash," police say.

The parents, ages 40 and 43, weren't home during the search, but police say they were "located in Moorhead and arrested" Wednesday. Police say they are being held in the Clay County Jail and are expected to face first-degree controlled substance charges.

Police say there were "multiple juveniles residing in the home," all of whom "have been referred" to the county's social services office.