Deputies involved in active standoff at Montrose apartment complex, sheriff says

Authorities say they're involved in an active standoff on Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Montrose, Minnesota.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant at about 5:30 a.m. at Mindy Lane Apartments, located just a couple blocks north of the Montrose Community Center.

The suspect "barricaded themselves inside and a gunshot was reportedly fired from inside of the apartment," the sheriff's office says, leading to the evacuation of the complex's residents.

Residents near the building have also been advised to shelter in place, and the sheriff's office is asking people to stay clear of the area.

Montrose is about 35 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.