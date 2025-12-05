Monticello man shot by deputy charged with assault

A man who law enforcement say was armed with a large knife when a deputy shot him in Monticello, Minnesota, now faces charges.

A Wright County deputy shot the 18-year-old Monticello man on the evening of Nov. 25 near the 900 block of Golf Course Road, the sheriff's office said.

The criminal complaint said the man was holding a knife and walking towards the deputies. The deputies repeatedly told him to drop his weapon, but the 18-year-old did not comply.

The man then "ran towards deputies with the knife in his hand," despite commands to stop, charges say. One deputy used his Taser and another shot his handgun.

The man fell to the ground, but got back up and "charged" deputies with the knife, the complaint says. The deputy then shot him again.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The deputies involved were not injured.

The 18-year-old was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

The sheriff's office said the deputies involved were wearing activated body cameras. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.