Deputy shoots male with knife in Monticello, sheriff's office says

Anthony Bettin
A deputy in Monticello, Minnesota, shot a male of undisclosed age "armed with a large knife" Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office. 

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said another deputy used a Taser on the male before the shooting. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and the deputies involved — who were not injured — have been placed on critical incident leave.

A 911 caller first reported the male yelling and carrying a knife on the 900 block of Golf Course Road just before 9 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded, and the sheriff's office said he "ignored commands to stop and drop the knife" before being hit with the Taser and then shot.

The sheriff's office said the deputies involved were wearing activated body cameras. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

