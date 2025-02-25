Monticello girls head into basketball sections undefeated with legacy starting line-up

The Monticello High School girls basketball team in Monticello, Minnesota, just wrapped up their best regular season yet as undefeated. This is just in time, too, as they prepare for sections to start on Thursday.

The Magic have a 26-0 record in the regular season.

"This season has been one of the funnest seasons I've been around," said Samantha Voll, a junior point guard, who has been a key contributor to the team's success.

Voll is averaging 22 points a game, but head coach Craig Geyen says her contributions go beyond that.

"She leads us in steals and assists. She just does it all," said Geyen.

In a game against North Branch, Voll broke the school's record with over 384 career steals.

"It's definitely not me doing all the work. It's all of them helping me, too," said Voll.

Her fellow starters — Aubrey Krienke, Parker Haffeman, Abby Ruda and Addison Ruda — are not only all juniors as well, but they've been playing together since fourth grade. That first year they met, as 9 and 10 year olds, they won the fourth-grade state tournament.

"It's just been really cool to grow together," said Abby Ruda.

"You just knew that if they continued to progress, how special this team could be," said Geyen.

It's that long-time connection that makes them unbeatable this season.

"We're friends on the court and off the court, so we can always count on each other and lean on each other whenever anything is difficult," said Voll.

Next, this roster hopes to make their first state tournament run.

"[We're] staying present and focused on each day, making sure we're continuing to work and not really focusing on the winning aspect, but our preparation," said Ruda.

"I feel like our best is yet to come in March," said Voll.