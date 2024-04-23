Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 hurt in Monticello crash involving school bus and dump truck

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of April 23, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of April 23, 2024 03:06

MONTICELLO, Minn. — A driver was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus, a dump truck and a passenger vehicle Tuesday morning in the northwest metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8 a.m. on Highway 25 in Monticello.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota State Sen. Nicole Mitchell burgled stepmother's home to get father's ashes, sentimental items, charges say

The only person injured was the motorist in the passenger vehicle, whose condition has not been released.

The state patrol says no students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 11:28 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.