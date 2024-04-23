1 hurt in Monticello crash involving school bus and dump truck

MONTICELLO, Minn. — A driver was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus, a dump truck and a passenger vehicle Tuesday morning in the northwest metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8 a.m. on Highway 25 in Monticello.

The only person injured was the motorist in the passenger vehicle, whose condition has not been released.

The state patrol says no students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

