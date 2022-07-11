Monopolis Brown charged after allegedly firing hundreds of rounds on apartment balcony

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A Brooklyn Center man has been charged after investigators say he fired hundreds of bullets from his apartment balcony earlier this month.

Monopolis Brown faces two weapons felonies for both intentional discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.

According to a criminal complaint, a resident of an apartment building on the 5300 block of Russell Avenue North told police she saw her neighbor -- later identified as Brown -- shooting guns on his balcony late at night on July 5. She said he turned directly toward her balcony and continued firing.

The witness said she was on the balcony with her 2-year-old child, and that she feared they would be struck by gunfire, the complaint states.

Another resident told investigators she heard noises on July Fourth and saw a bullet hole in a car's window in the parking lot.

Investigators found hundreds of casings from different guns. While they were collecting those casings, Brown approached officers and said he was shooting his guns into the air on the Fourth of July. He offered police more rounds from his deck.

Police arrested Brown shortly thereafter, and he willingly offered the keys to his gun safe and surrendered his firearms, the complaint states. In all, police seized two handguns and two rifles from Brown's apartment.

Brown is in custody.