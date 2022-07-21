Thomas Lane to be sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights Thursday

Thomas Lane to be sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights Thursdayget the free app
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Sentencing for a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights will take place Thursday morning.
Thomas Lane was convicted in February on that charge as well as charges for not intervening during Floyd's arrest.
Federal prosecutors are asking for a maximum of six-and-a-half years in prison. That's well below the 21 years Derek Chauvin received earlier this month for the same violation, but experts say the judge could sentence lane to as little a six months of house arrest.
The judge who sentenced Chauvin is the same one who will sentence Lane on Thursday. During Chauvin's sentencing, Judge Paul Magnuson said Chauvin ruined the lives of the other officers and was very critical of the prosecution.
Lane was also heard on body camera video during Floyd's arrest asking the other officers if they should turn Floyd over, and that he was concerned.
Legal expert Joe Tamburino says all of this could suggest a lighter sentence for Lane.
"I think the judge showed his cards a little bit when he said that Mr. Chauvin had ruined the lives of his three fellow officers at the time, which basically means that the judge is blaming Mr. Chauvin for what happened to the other officers," Tamburino said. "That's how I would read it. Which is good news for the other officers because that would basically lead to a lighter sentence."
Lane also pleaded guilty to the state's charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. By doing so, he agreed to three years behind bars. He is expected to be sentenced for the state's charge on Sept. 21.
Two other former officers -- J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- were also found guilty of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights. Those officers are still awaiting their state trial, which has been postponed to January 2023.