Mom killed in crash near Lake Mille Lacs; husband, 5 children injured, state patrol says

U.S. Senate prepares to vote on “big, beautiful bill,” and more morning headlines for Monday

U.S. Senate prepares to vote on “big, beautiful bill,” and more morning headlines for Monday

U.S. Senate prepares to vote on “big, beautiful bill,” and more morning headlines for Monday

A 34-year-old Minnesota mother is dead, and her husband and five children are recovering after a crash on Friday evening near their home north of Lake Mille Lacs.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim, from Hazelton Township, was killed in the crash that happened at about 7:13 p.m. on northbound Highway 169 and Tame Fish Lake Road in Aitkin County.

She was driving northbound on the highway in an SUV that was pulling a fish house when her vehicle collided at the intersection with an eastbound pick-up truck.

The woman later died at a hospital in Onamia, according to the state patrol. Her 39-year-old husband, their two daughters — ages 9 and 11 — and their three sons — ages 3, 13 and 17 — all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck and his passenger, both 18, also suffered non-life threatening injuries. Neither of the young men were wearing seat belts, but all occupants of the SUV were buckled, authorities say, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.

Everyone involved is from the same township, located about 120 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

A GoFundMe account set up for the family has nearly reached its goal of $20,000 as of Monday afternoon.

There have been nearly 60 deadly crashes across the state as of June 2, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's traffic safety snapshot dashboard.