These are the finalists for this year's MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has winnowed thousands of submissions for its Name a Snowplow contest down to 30 finalists.

MnDOT said more than 6,750 names were submitted this year. The public can vote on the finalists through Feb. 13. Eight will be chosen to adorn one plow in each of MnDOT's districts. All of the finalists are listed below.

This is the sixth year of the contest. Past winners include Anthony Sledwards, Blader Tot Hotdish, Ctrl Salt Delete and more. MnDOT has about 800 snowplows across the state.

Finalists for the 2025-2026 MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest