These are the finalists for this year's MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has winnowed thousands of submissions for its Name a Snowplow contest down to 30 finalists.
MnDOT said more than 6,750 names were submitted this year. The public can vote on the finalists through Feb. 13. Eight will be chosen to adorn one plow in each of MnDOT's districts. All of the finalists are listed below.
This is the sixth year of the contest. Past winners include Anthony Sledwards, Blader Tot Hotdish, Ctrl Salt Delete and more. MnDOT has about 800 snowplows across the state.
Finalists for the 2025-2026 MnDOT Name a Snowplow contest
- 867-530 Brine
- AI: Arctic Intelligence
- Below Zero Hero
- Bob Chillin'
- Don't Flurry, Be Happy
- Every Day I'm Shovelin'
- Feelin' Salty
- Flurrious George
- Here We Snow Again
- I Got Friends In Snow Places
- Jon Bon Snowi
- Just Scraping By
- K Pop Blizzard Hunter
- KaPlow!
- Lake Snowbegone
- LL Cool Blade
- Minne-Snow-ta
- Mission: Impassable
- Mr. Plow
- O Brother, Where Art Plow?
- Oh, For Sleet's Sake
- Plowin' In The Wind
- Salt Shaker
- Say It Ain't Snow
- Six-Sleddin', Six-Sleddin'
- Sled Zeppelin
- The Life Of A Snowgirl
- The North Plow
- Walter Whiteout
- Whiteout Warrior