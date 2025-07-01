The man behind "MN Loot Drop" gives away thousands of dollars with help from social media

How the man behind "MN Loot Drop" gave away thousands of dollars

At Island Lake County Park, the mystery man behind "MN Loot Drop" is about to do some of his work.

"I want to help people and I'm tired of seeing people struggle," he said.

Typically, his paydays are a wad of cash hidden behind a piece of duct tape. He then posts a video to social media with a date and time stamp and a hint about the location.

"I wait for someone to show up, wait for them to find it, and then I approach them, congratulate them, ask to take their picture, and wish them a good day," he said.

Mr. Minnesota Loot Drop is not a wealthy benefactor, and in fact is quite the opposite. A gig job has funded his nearly $3,000 in giveaways so far.

"I'm not selfish. I'm not greedy. I don't need much. I don't want the luxury, I don't want the fame," he explained.

A keen-eyed cash hunter can take anywhere from ten minutes to an hour to arrive.

"Some people say they don't know where it's at. Usually someone will pop on here and say that they're on their way," he said.

While that didn't happen this time, it only took 15 minutes for a young man to track down the loot.

"I literally jumped out of bed, threw on some clothes, got in my car and started driving," said Levi Gayner of Shoreview.

Moments like these have led Minnesota Loot Drops social media accounts to pick up thousands of new followers in recent weeks.

A giveaway in Harris last week has over 1.2 million views on Facebook.

Even if you're the guy who was just a few minutes too late to the prize.

"I'm glad somebody else won, too. If he came first, he came first. It's a God's blessing whoever gets it," said Bobby Lor of Roseville.

If Mr. Minnesota Loot Drop can monetize his giveaways by getting enough followers on social media he hopes to be able to help more Minnesotans including the one who means the most to him — his mom.

"I'm actually hoping maybe I can retire her," he said.

MN Loot Drop is on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok & YouTube.