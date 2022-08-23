Minnesota hiker dies after falling 100 feet in Columbia River Gorge

WIESENDANGER, Ore. -- A Minnesota woman fell to her death Friday afternoon while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon.

Jessica Warejoncas, 62, suffered a fatal head injury after she fell approximately 100 feet. She was hiking with friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

According to the incident report, bystanders started CPR on Warejoncas while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Firefighters pronounced Warejoncas dead at the scene, about 1.3 miles from the trailhead.