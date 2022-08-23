Watch CBS News
Minnesota hiker dies after falling 100 feet in Columbia River Gorge

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WIESENDANGER, Ore. -- A Minnesota woman fell to her death Friday afternoon while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon.

Jessica Warejoncas, 62, suffered a fatal head injury after she fell approximately 100 feet. She was hiking with friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail. 

According to the incident report, bystanders started CPR on Warejoncas while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Firefighters pronounced Warejoncas dead at the scene, about 1.3 miles from the trailhead.

August 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

