Police searching for missing teen boy last seen in Forest Lake
Authorities north of the Twin Cities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
The Wyoming Police Department says Justin Dreschsel was last seen in the Forest Lake area on Wednesday with friends.
Dreschsel is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Nike Tech zip-up sweatshirt, black jeans and red/black Air Force One Nike shoes.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Dreschsel is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 651-257-4100 or call 911.