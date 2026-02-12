Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for missing teen boy last seen in Forest Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities north of the Twin Cities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

The Wyoming Police Department says Justin Dreschsel was last seen in the Forest Lake area on Wednesday with friends.

Dreschsel is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Nike Tech zip-up sweatshirt, black jeans and red/black Air Force One Nike shoes.

justin-dreschsel.png
Justin Dreschsel    Wyoming Police Department

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Dreschsel is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 651-257-4100 or call 911.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue