Police searching for missing teen boy last seen in Forest Lake

Authorities north of the Twin Cities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

The Wyoming Police Department says Justin Dreschsel was last seen in the Forest Lake area on Wednesday with friends.

Dreschsel is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Nike Tech zip-up sweatshirt, black jeans and red/black Air Force One Nike shoes.

Justin Dreschsel Wyoming Police Department

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Dreschsel is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 651-257-4100 or call 911.