Missing woman Marina Dougall last seen in Minneapolis in 2023, authorities say

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a Minnesota woman who has not been seen since last year in the metro area.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 36-year-old Marina Dougall was last seen in Minneapolis in September 2023. She was reported missing in May.

The BCA says Dougall stayed in the south Minneapolis area, and frequented Anoka County and other parts of the Twin Cities metro area. Investigators say they believe she may have been in the Burnett County, Wisconsin area in late September 2023 and then dropped off at the Norwood Inn in Roseville.

Dougall has a medical condition that could lead to medical complications or death without medication, according to the BCA, as well as a history of mental health issues and substance abuse.

Dougall is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. The BCA says she has a chipped front tooth, flower tattoos on her right hand and left shoulder, a snowflake tattoo on her right abdomen and a large back tattoo. She was born in Russia and has a slight accent.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-324-5209.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.... Posted by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday, September 11, 2024