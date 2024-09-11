Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing woman Marina Dougall last seen in Minneapolis in 2023, authorities say

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Recapping the presidential debate, and more headlines
Recapping the presidential debate, and more headlines 05:44

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a Minnesota woman who has not been seen since last year in the metro area.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 36-year-old Marina Dougall was last seen in Minneapolis in September 2023. She was reported missing in May.

The BCA says Dougall stayed in the south Minneapolis area, and frequented Anoka County and other parts of the Twin Cities metro area. Investigators say they believe she may have been in the Burnett County, Wisconsin area in late September 2023 and then dropped off at the Norwood Inn in Roseville.

Dougall has a medical condition that could lead to medical complications or death without medication, according to the BCA, as well as a history of mental health issues and substance abuse.

Dougall is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. The BCA says she has a chipped front tooth, flower tattoos on her right hand and left shoulder, a snowflake tattoo on her right abdomen and a large back tattoo. She was born in Russia and has a slight accent.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-324-5209. 

MISSING PERSON ALERT: The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman....

Posted by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.