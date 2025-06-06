Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Missing Willmar teen may have run away with man in his 20s, authorities say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines
Minneapolis City Council calls for investigation into federal raid, and more headlines 06:49

Authorities say a teenage girl missing from central Minnesota for more than a month may have run away with a 23-year-old man.

Fifteen-year-old Rebeca Sugey Reyes was last seen April 25 at home on the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest in Willmar, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Surveillance footage showed Reyes leaving the home alone around 9:15 p.m.

da8a7e3c-3797-4327-8be0-4bfd5d6400bf.jpg
Rebeca Sugey Reyes Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The BCA alert said Reyes "has a history of running away" and her family believes she is with "a man she was previously involved with in Nicaragua."

Authorities describe Reyes as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 106 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white shirt with flowers on it, ripped blue pants, white shoes and a red bracelet when she disappeared. She was also carrying a black backpack with Minnie Mouse on it.

91fddc7c-71bc-4b6f-946b-98338452a162.png
Rebeca Sugey Reyes Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information about Reyes is asked to call the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.