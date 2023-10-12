Missing West Fargo woman believed to have traveled through Stearns County

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from North Dakota.

Jonett Wanner, 50, was last heard from on July 11 when she logged out of work at home in West Fargo, North Dakota.

She is said to be driving a 2017 grey Nissan Rogue with North Dakota license plate 261AZY. She may also have her dog, a Chihuauha terrier mix, with her.

On Aug. 12, a Stearns County Sheriff's Office deputy ran the the plate of Wanner's SUV randomly. However, the SUV was not stopped, nor was the plate information immediately available.

West Fargo Police Department

Wanner is described as five-foot-two and 100 pounds with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Wanner or her vehicle is asked to contact the West Fargo Police Department at 701-515-5500.