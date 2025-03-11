Teen Brody Schwarzbauer missing from Mille Lacs Lake area

Special election will determine balance of power in Minnesota House, and more headlines

Authorities are searching for a teenage boy who is missing from the Mille Lacs Lake area.

Sixteen-year-old Brody Schwarzbauer was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on March 3 leaving his home on the 700 block of West Isle Street in Isle, Minnesota, according to an alert from the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities described Schwarzbauer as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a grey Mille Lacs Lake sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to call 911 or the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office at 320-983-8257. The Isle Police Department is also aiding in the search.