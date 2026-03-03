Watch CBS News
Missing 14-year-old Farmington girl "located safe," police say

By WCCO Staff,
Jason Rantala
Jason Rantala
Reporter
Jason Rantala joined WCCO as a reporter in June 2023. He's a Minnesota native and is thrilled to be telling the stories of those in his hometown.
Jason Rantala

/ CBS Minnesota

Police in Farmington, Minnesota, say a 14-year-old girl who went missing nearly a week ago has been "located safe."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension set out an alert on Monday, with the girl's mother telling WCCO Tuesday she worried her daughter, who lives with autism, met someone online and was in danger.

That same day, police took computers from the girl's home, allowing the FBI to look for clues in her search histories.

On Thursday morning, police announced she has been found, thanking "everyone who assisted in locating her and for sharing the information."

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still unclear.

