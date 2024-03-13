Missing: Ohara Workcuff, 14, last seen in Prior Lake on March 1

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Ohara Workcuff, who was last seen at her Prior Lake home on March 1.

Authorities believe Workcuff may have traveled to Bloomington, Champlin, Richfield, Shoreview or South St. Paul.

Ohara Workcuff NCMEC

Workcuff is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or Prior Lake police at 1-952-440-3555.