Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing: Ohara Workcuff, 14, last seen in Prior Lake on March 1

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Prior Lake girl Ohara Workcuff, 14, last seen March 1
Prior Lake girl Ohara Workcuff, 14, last seen March 1 00:22

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Ohara Workcuff, who was last seen at her Prior Lake home on March 1.

Authorities believe Workcuff may have traveled to Bloomington, Champlin, Richfield, Shoreview or South St. Paul.

ohara-workcuff.jpg
Ohara Workcuff NCMEC

Workcuff is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or Prior Lake police at 1-952-440-3555.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 8:23 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.