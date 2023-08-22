Missing person: Sonya McCrea, 52, last seen in downtown Minneapolis Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a woman went missing in downtown Minneapolis on Sunday.

Sonya McCrea, 52, went for a walk on Sunday and never came back, family members say. She was seen in downtown Minneapolis, as well as in Robbinsdale. Family members also say she has schizophrenia.

Meria McCrea

McCrea is described as 5-foot-5, with brown eyes and pepper-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy scarf, brown khaki pants, and a black purse with a gold chain, as well as a black backpack.