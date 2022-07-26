Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Missing Person: Matthew Tuttle, 27, last seen in Fridley

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 26, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 26, 2022 01:21

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police in Fridley are asking for the public's help in finding Matthew Tuttle, who was last seen on July 18.

Officials say they do not know where Tuttle was heading when he left his apartment on foot. They say he could possible have a beard and long hair.

matthew-tuttle.jpg
Matthew Tuttle Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fridley Police Department at 763-427-1212.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.