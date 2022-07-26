Missing Person: Matthew Tuttle, 27, last seen in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police in Fridley are asking for the public's help in finding Matthew Tuttle, who was last seen on July 18.
Officials say they do not know where Tuttle was heading when he left his apartment on foot. They say he could possible have a beard and long hair.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Fridley Police Department at 763-427-1212.
