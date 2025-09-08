Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for missing New Prague man, 24, who may be in medical distress

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Family, community honor life of Annunciation shooting victim, and more headlines
Family, community honor life of Annunciation shooting victim, and more headlines 04:26

Authorities southwest of the Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 24-year-old man who may be in medical distress.

Logan Sampson was last seen early Sunday morning, leaving his residence on the 600 block of Bernas Lane in New Prague, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He is known to be traveling on foot.

Sampson was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jogger pants. The BCA says Sampson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. 

4be56007-c663-428c-ba53-68bfa90708c5.png
Logan Sampson Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Sampson's mother says he was recently hospitalized after a seizure and could be in medical distress.

New Prague police are asking people in the area to check their security cameras for Sampson.

Anyone with information on Sampson's whereabouts is asked to call the New Prague Police Department at 952-758-2791.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue