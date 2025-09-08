Police searching for missing New Prague man, 24, who may be in medical distress

Family, community honor life of Annunciation shooting victim, and more headlines

Authorities southwest of the Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 24-year-old man who may be in medical distress.

Logan Sampson was last seen early Sunday morning, leaving his residence on the 600 block of Bernas Lane in New Prague, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He is known to be traveling on foot.

Sampson was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jogger pants. The BCA says Sampson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Logan Sampson Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Sampson's mother says he was recently hospitalized after a seizure and could be in medical distress.

New Prague police are asking people in the area to check their security cameras for Sampson.

Anyone with information on Sampson's whereabouts is asked to call the New Prague Police Department at 952-758-2791.