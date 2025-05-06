Watch CBS News
Man missing for "some time" sought in eastern Minnesota, BCA says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities are searching for a missing eastern Minnesota man.

Randy Steven Moreland, 56, was reported missing Thursday but "is believed to have been missing for some time prior to that," an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

Moreland may be in Pine County or Carlton County, authorities said. He is described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Moreland is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.

