Greater Minnesota News

Missing: Larry Kallberg, 82, left home in Cloquet Tuesday with no known destination

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CLOQUET, Minn. -- Police in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old man.

The Cloquet Police Department said Larry Kallberg left his home around 4 p.m. Tuesday in a beige 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with plates reading DMC282. No one knows where he was going, and his family has not heard from him.

Larry Kallberg Minnesota BCA/CBS

Kallberg was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a black polo shirt with navy blue stripes and white shoes. Police said he often wears a baseball hat that reads "Vietnam Vet."

Anyone with information about Kallberg is asked to call 911 or the Cloquet Police Department at 218-384-4185.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 11:40 AM

