Missing: Larry Kallberg, 82, left home in Cloquet Tuesday with no known destination
CLOQUET, Minn. -- Police in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old man.
The Cloquet Police Department said Larry Kallberg left his home around 4 p.m. Tuesday in a beige 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with plates reading DMC282. No one knows where he was going, and his family has not heard from him.
Kallberg was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a black polo shirt with navy blue stripes and white shoes. Police said he often wears a baseball hat that reads "Vietnam Vet."
Anyone with information about Kallberg is asked to call 911 or the Cloquet Police Department at 218-384-4185.
