Missing: Jonathen Knutson, 26, last seen in Granite Falls

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Granite Falls man.

Jonathen Andrew Knutson, 26, was last seen leaving his home in the early morning hours of Sept. 17. He was wearing all black, including his shoes.

knustson.jpg
Jonathen Knutson Granite Falls Police

Knutson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 320-564-2130.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 8:39 PM

