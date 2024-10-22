Missing: Jonathan Fleury, 16, last seen in Moorhead in mid-September

Toddler killed in Minneapolis shooting, and more headlines

Toddler killed in Minneapolis shooting, and more headlines

Toddler killed in Minneapolis shooting, and more headlines

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead police are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Jonathan Fleury, who walked away from his care facility last month.

Police say he was last seen on Sept. 16. Fleury is described as a Native American boy who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Jonathan Fleury Moorhead Police

He has brown hair and eyes and was wearing a blue shirt and black pants on the day he left the facility.

Police say anyone with information on Fleury's whereabouts should call 701-451-7660.