Greater Minnesota News

Missing: Jonathan Fleury, 16, last seen in Moorhead in mid-September

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead police are asking for the public's help to find 16-year-old Jonathan Fleury, who walked away from his care facility last month. 

Police say he was last seen on Sept. 16. Fleury is described as a Native American boy who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.  

Jonathan Fleury Moorhead Police

He has brown hair and eyes and was wearing a blue shirt and black pants on the day he left the facility.

Police say anyone with information on Fleury's whereabouts should call 701-451-7660.

WCCO Staff
