Missing: John Derrick, 40, last seen Friday leaving home near Jacobson

JACOBSON, Minn. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find 40-year-old John Derrick, who was last seen Friday in north-eastern Minnesota.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says Derrick was last seen leaving his home in Jacobson, which is southeast of Grand Rapids. He didn't take his cellphone with him.

John Derrick ICSO

MORE NEWS: Fewer hunters, healthy deer population posing challenges ahead of Minnesota hunting opener



Jacobson is described as a White man who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes, is bald, and has a beard.

He left his home wearing a baseball hat, camouflage overalls, and non-insulated rubber boots.

The sheriff's office says anyone who knows of his whereabouts should "not attempt to make contact with him," and instead should call them at 218-326-3477.