Missing: Jason Dimler, 40, last seen at rural Spicer home April 26

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SPICER, Minn. -- Authorities in Kandiyohi County are asking for the public's help in finding a man last seen Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Jason Dimler, 40, never showed up for work Thursday morning.

Dimler was last seen at his residence in rural Spicer around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

jason-dimier.png
BCA

The BCA says his vehicle was located near Ringo Lake.

Dimler is described as 6-foot tall and weighs 165 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Dimler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kandiyohi County Dispatch Center at 320-235-1260.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:37 PM

