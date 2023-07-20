Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Missing: Furloughed man last seen leaving CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

TODD COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota are looking for a man who they say has a warrant out for his arrest.

Tyler Sargent was on furlough when he was last seen walking away from the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Tyler Sargent was last seen leaving CentraCare in Long Prairie. Todd County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says Sargent was wearing blue jean shorts, a darker-colored shirt and red tennis shoes at the time. He is described as balding and has a tattoo of a bear on his neck. 

Anyone who sees Sargent is asked to call the Todd County Sheriff's Office at 320-732-2157 or the Long Prairie Police Department at 320-732-2156.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 6:37 PM

