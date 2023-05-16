Missing for nearly a year, Waite Park police seek help finding Romairo Lucas-Gomez, 17

WAITE PARK, Minn. – Authorities are reaching out to the public again for help finding a Waite Park teen who has been missing for nearly a year.

Romairo Lucas-Gomez, 17, was last seen at his home on July 3, 2022. He vanished, along with all of his possessions.

Romairo Octavlano Lucas-Gomez Waite Park Police

Police don't believe Lucas-Gomez is in any danger. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 320-251-3281, or submit an anonymous tip with the Tri-County Crime Stopper.