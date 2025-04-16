Missing Brooklyn Park man may be in danger, authorities say

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines

A missing Brooklyn Park man may be in danger, authorities said.

Jim Vang, 43, was last seen Tuesday, walking on the 8100 block of College Park Drive, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Jim Vang Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Authorities say Vang is Asian, 5-feet-6-inches tall and 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black hat, red pants and a brown jacket.

Anyone with information about Vang is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.