Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.

Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. 

He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 2:37 PM

