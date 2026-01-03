Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Twin Cities woman, her infant daughter may be in Arizona, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Champlin, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find a young mother and her infant daughter.

Maige Yang, 23, and De'Ali Delgado, 1-and-half years old, were last seen on Dec. 28. Yang last communicated with her family on Dec. 30.

"Family later located communications that lead law enforcement to be extremely concerned for Yang and her daughter's safety," police said.

missing-2.jpg
Maige Yang and De'Ali Delgado Champlin Police

The pair may be in the area of Glendale, Arizona, police say.

Yang is described as an Asian woman who stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, green sweatpants and a green sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 952-258-5321, or call 911.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue