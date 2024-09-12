Watch CBS News
Missing vulnerable adult who left residence in Moorhead found safe

By WCCO Staff

UPDATE (Sept. 13, 2024) — The missing woman from Moorhead was found safe, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says. What follows is an updated version of the original story.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities in Moorhead are asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old vulnerable adult.

She was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, when she left her residence on foot, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says.

