Missing: 93-year-old St. Paul man with dementia

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 93-year-old man.

The man, Ahmed, has not been seen since 4 a.m. Satuday, when he left his home on the 800 block of Minnehaha Avenue West.

Police say he suffers from severe dementia. He is wearing a red t-shirt and yellow pajama bottoms.

St. Paul Police Department

Police are asking anyone with information to call 651-291-1111.