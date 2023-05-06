Missing: 93-year-old St. Paul man with dementia
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 93-year-old man.
The man, Ahmed, has not been seen since 4 a.m. Satuday, when he left his home on the 800 block of Minnehaha Avenue West.
Police say he suffers from severe dementia. He is wearing a red t-shirt and yellow pajama bottoms.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 651-291-1111.
