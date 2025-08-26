Police concerned for safety of missing Brooklyn Park 12-year-old

Primaries will determine candidates for state Senate special elections, and more headlines

A 12-year-old girl is missing from a Minneapolis suburb, and authorities say there is "concern for her safety and wellbeing."

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Londyn Rose Johnson was last seen walking from her home on the 6200 block of 65th Avenue North around 10:15 p.m. Monday. She was wearing a black and red hoodie, grey sweatpants and red, black and yellow Nike shoes.

Londyn Rose Johnson Brooklyn Park Police Department

Authorities describe Johnson as 5 feet tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call 911 or the Brooklyn Park Police Department.