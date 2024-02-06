Minnetonka High School student injured during class, transported to hospital for evaluation

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A Minnetonka High School student was injured during class Tuesday, Principal Jeff Erickson said.

The student was injured in an incident involving two students in period six.

Erickson said the staff intervened right away. The student went to the hospital for evaluation.

MORE NEWS: U.S. Department of Education opens discrimination investigation into Edina Public Schools after students suspended for pro-Palestinian chant

Staff remained in the classroom to support students for the remainder of the period.

He said the school is investigating, and the safety of students is their top priority.