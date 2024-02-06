Watch CBS News
Former professional football player changes careers, works for Minnetonka Police Department

By Ren Clayton

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Justin Johnson has a good routine.

"So, first thing I do, I go get the squad washed. That's the first thing I do every day," Johnson said.

The cadet for the Minnetonka Police department is making a career switch up. The previous one: professional football.

"I feel like with football, it's a constant adrenaline rush. But here you get that every now and then. You see lights and sirens, it's the same kind of juice."

But it's not always glamorous.

"Turkeys are a danger to the community. I'm not even lying. I've had more trouble with turkeys than any other animal," Johnson said.

He grew up in Alabama, and as a senior high school was the top ranked wide receiver in the state.

"From middle school to high school all we do is win. And when you're winning it's a good time," he said.

"Hearing his stories about his football career is very interesting," said Deputy Chief Jason Tait. "Something that's totally different from anything I know. So it's been fun to hear."

A switch to tight end at Mississippi State led to a contract with the Seattle Seahawks. But in training camp came a dreaded injury: the Achilles.

"One of those things. Caught a flat from Geno. Nobody around, it just popped. Felt like somebody was tackling me. So on film, it looked like I'm breaking a tackle but I'm actually, like I can't run no more."

More injuries came when Johnson signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Then he played two seasons in the United States Football League. Last year, he had a decision to make when his interview with the Minnetonka Police conflicted with a workout for the XFL.

"It was either go to the interview on Wednesday or go to the workout on Sunday. And I picked the interview," he said.

In just a few months, Johnson will graduate from cadet to officer, completing the transition from the football field to the police force. 

"I loved it [football] so much, it's kind of hard to step away from it. But it's easy to love something else," he said.

Ren Clayton
Ren Clayton joined WCCO-TV in October 2021. Ren has covered it all, from surfing, to rodeos, to hurricanes.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 7:52 PM CST

